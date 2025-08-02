University of Central Florida raises tuition for the first time in ten years

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced a 10% tuition increase for out-of-state students this week, marking the first increase in over a decade.

University officials said the tuition increase is necessary to cover higher operating costs and funding cuts. The raise will only impact non-Florida residents, while in-state students’ tuition remains the same.

UCF raises tuition to address financial challenges and budget constraints, especially for non-resident students, without detailing specific funding cuts or increased costs. The university emphasizes adapting to ensure ongoing operations.

The tuition hike for out-of-state students at UCF reflects the broader financial pressures the university faces. Leaders at the university emphasize that, as they address these challenges, they remain committed to providing quality education without disadvantaging in-state students.

