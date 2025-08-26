University of Florida appoints interim president amid ongoing leadership search

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees has appointed Donald Landry as interim president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

Landry, the former chairman of Columbia University’s Department of Medicine, is anticipated to begin his term on September 1st, pending final confirmation.

Landry emphasized the importance of academic freedom, stating, “Academic freedom of expression is a right, but so is the right to learn and the right to teach. One could argue that they are even more fundamental.”

The university’s choice of Landry as interim president occurs amid its ongoing search for a permanent leader. The specific reasons for his appointment have not been clearly explained.

If confirmed, Landry will oversee the University of Florida during the transition until a new president is appointed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group