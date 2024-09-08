Unsettled weather throughout the wekkend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our stretch of unsettled weather continues across the area, with more rain likely for Sunday.

A stationary front has slid slightly south into Central Florida, resulting in clouds, rain and a few storms.

The activity will slowly diminish tonight, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will feature fairly dry conditions in the morning, with showers and storms again powering up during the PM hours. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Staurday, Sept. 7 (WFTV)

No major change is expected for next week, with daily rain and storm chances and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

