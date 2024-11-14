UP Orlando relaunches ‘Quack Attack on Poverty’ 5K

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in four years, United Against Poverty Orlando, also known as UP, is relaunching its initiative to feed hungry families across Central Florida.

The “Quack Attack on Poverty” 5K Walk and Run looks to raise thousands of dollars to provide food and toys for the holidays.

“I was living in one of those extended stay hotels,” Julie Sciarrillo, a cashier at UP Orlando, said. “During the pandemic they did not want to do anything for us. We had to get up and leave, it was horrible.”

Sciarrillo came to Orlando with no job and barely a place to live. She’s now working as a cashier at UP Orlando and has seen firsthand how it’s resources, like Hopeful Harvest, helps local families.

“Well, it did help me feed my family,” Sciarrillo said. “That did help because I didn’t have to worry about getting all the stuff. Just the little extras that you want to enjoy the food with.”

UP’s Hopeful Harvest food distribution is one initiative funded by the Quack Attack on Poverty Walk and Run. It provides Thanksgiving meals to more than 450 member families.

Beyond the food drive, volunteers will also be visiting the Parramore community to provide resources and food.

“I will say 2024 has even been more challenging for low-income families,” Anjali Vaya, the Executive Director for UP Orlando, said. “As well as just generally with the economy and inflation.”

Vaya said this year, UP’s member share grocery program is serving nearly 550 people every day. That’s a 25% increase over last year.

That’s why she said these food distributions are so important to fill the gap for families in need.

“We don’t really think about it but having that traditional Thanksgiving meal and sitting down with your family that we take for granted is something the families are struggling with,” Vaya said.

The Quack Attack on Poverty will take place on November 23rd at Harbor Park at Baldwin Park. The race starts at 8 a.m.

Click here to register or donate to the Quack Attack on Poverty 5k.

