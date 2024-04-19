Upgraded Carnival Glory headed to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Carnival Glory has set sail for its new home base, Port Canaveral.

The ship has now returned to service after receiving some upgrades.

It was dry-docked in Barcelona for the past three weeks.

Some of the upgrades include a new layout in the casino, new decor and furnishings, and a redesign of the “Camp Ocean Space” for kids.

The ship is scheduled to dock in Port Canaveral in May.

