Upgraded Carnival Glory headed to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Carnival Glory has set sail for its new home base, Port Canaveral.
The ship has now returned to service after receiving some upgrades.
It was dry-docked in Barcelona for the past three weeks.
Some of the upgrades include a new layout in the casino, new decor and furnishings, and a redesign of the “Camp Ocean Space” for kids.
The ship is scheduled to dock in Port Canaveral in May.
