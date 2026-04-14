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U.S. Army and Florida launch $4 billion Everglades restoration project

Historic $4 billion partnership aims to restore the Everglades and transform South Florida’s water systems.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Army and the State of Florida are partnering on a $4 billion Everglades restoration project.

The initiative aims to prevent flooding through the construction of a giant reservoir and redirect water to southern areas.

The partnership marks a significant environmental effort, which Gov. Ron DeSantis described as the largest environmental restoration in U.S. history.

Officials said the reservoir is designed to help prevent flooding across the region.

The entire project should be completed by 2029.

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