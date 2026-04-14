U.S. Army and Florida launch $4 billion Everglades restoration project

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Army and the State of Florida are partnering on a $4 billion Everglades restoration project.

The initiative aims to prevent flooding through the construction of a giant reservoir and redirect water to southern areas.

The partnership marks a significant environmental effort, which Gov. Ron DeSantis described as the largest environmental restoration in U.S. history.

Officials said the reservoir is designed to help prevent flooding across the region.

The entire project should be completed by 2029.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group