U.S. cybersecurity expert warns of increased cyberattacks amid rising tensions with Iran

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Homeland Security warns everyone about cyberattacks as tensions increase between the U.S. and Iran.

The owner of a Central Florida cybersecurity company says he has been busy helping others.

“There’s a concern about cyber warfare becoming the new warfare.” ThreatLocker CEO and founder Danny Jenkins says he’s helping companies keep their computer systems secure in the Middle East. “30-40 companies over the last few days in Qatar and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) representing companies Ukraine and Pakistan, all of which are concerned with cyber-attacks in the region.”

He’s warning computer users in Central Florida to be careful.

“We should always be concerned about cyberattacks in Central Florida. We see ransomware attacks multiple times a week in Central Florida.” According to the FBI, phishing, extortion, and personal data breaches are the three top cyber crimes. Losses have exceeded 16 billion dollars.

“Making users aware that there will be increased attacks over the next few months.” He also recommends running a software report to keep your computer system secure to know where it comes from. “Most ransomware attacks involve some kind of software deployment. So knowing there’s remote access, knowing whether there’s Russian or foreign software on computers is really important.”

Also, check for unusual emails. “One of the big cyber-attacks is someone will get into and send a forwarding roll to forward your email to somebody else. So constantly check for rolls.” Jenkins also recommends having two-factor authentication so that if someone gets your password, they can’t get into your email.

