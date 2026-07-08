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USDA offers $310M in conservation funding for farmers and landowners

The USDA said $30 million of the available funding is set aside for projects with Indian Tribes

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
USDA accepting proposals for $310M in conservation partnership projects
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for up to $310 million in conservation partnership funding aimed at helping farmers, ranchers and forest landowners.

The funding is available through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The program helps fund partner-led conservation projects on agricultural land. The USDA said the money can support projects focused on soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat, precision agriculture and long-term protection of agricultural, grassland and forestland.

“RCPP is a partner-driven approach to conservation that funds solutions to natural resource challenges on agricultural land,” the USDA said in a news release.

The USDA said $30 million of the available funding is set aside for projects with Indian Tribes.

There are two funding tracks: RCPP Classic and RCPP Alternative Funding Arrangements. Under RCPP Classic, projects are carried out using NRCS contracts and easements with producers, landowners and communities. Under the alternative arrangement, lead partners work more directly with agricultural producers on conservation approaches.

The USDA said proposals will be accepted through Aug. 24.

More information is available through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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