Venezuelan man sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm used in multiple robberies in Volusia

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Senior U.S. District Judge has sentenced 24-year-old Alvis Alexander Briceno-Yajures to eight years and nine months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by an alien illegally or unlawfully in the United States.

Briceno-Yajures, a Venezuelan national, pleaded guilty on May 8, 2025. The charges stem from a series of violent incidents that occurred on July 30, 2024, in Daytona Beach and Holly Hill, Florida.

According to court documents, Briceno-Yajures robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Daytona Beach motel room, taking her personal possessions.

He then forcibly dragged the victim by her hair down a flight of stairs and attempted to force her into a vehicle with two accomplices.

A bystander intervened during the robbery, helping to pull the victim away as Briceno-Yajures discharged the firearm.

Shortly after this incident, Briceno-Yajures and his accomplices went to an apartment complex in Holly Hill, where they pointed firearms at another victim and her friend, stealing the victim’s car.

Briceno-Yajures was arrested by officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department, who found a loaded firearm concealed in his underwear.

The investigation into these incidents involved multiple agencies from across the state.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group