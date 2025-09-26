Verizon 911 issues fixed in Seminole, Orange counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The problem surrounding 911 services for some callers in Seminole and Orange counties is fixed.

Starting Friday morning, the 9-1-1 systems in those counties were not properly connecting with Verizon users. Verizon users who called 911 couldn’t hear the operator.

Seminole County posted an alert on social media to warn residents.

According to Orange County Emergency Management director Alan Harris, the problem was on Verizon’s end.

The counties tried to adjust to the problem by instituting a system where the operators called the caller back, but that’s no longer necessary.

Some questioned why the counties didn’t send out alerts.

In Seminole County’s case, Harris says they didn’t send an alert to everyone because it wasn’t an issue impacting everyone and they were able to get in touch with everyone who called 911 but couldn’t hear the operator.

Everything should be fixed. But if you still experience issues, officials say you can still text 911 or the operator will call you back.

