Victim’s daughter, investigator describe woman’s alleged murder by brother-in-law

EUSTIS, Fla. — Lake County deputies have identified a suspect who is accused of killing a Eustis woman back in May.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Shahidul Islam in the killing of Monica Islam.

Authorities say he was already being held in federal custody for reentering the country illegally.

The victim’s daughter, Rimi Islam, said it was unexpected because the suspect is her uncle.

“There’s no reason to kill someone, especially your sister-in-law,” she said.

Capt. John Herrell explained how Monica Islam wasn’t getting along with her husband, Rashedul Islam, and his brother, Shahidul Islam. He said, “The dispute centered on some property.”

Rimi Islam said her mother owned property in Bangladesh and told her father she was going to leave him in December. She said that’s when things got violent.

“Rashedul battered her, stole some jewelry, stole the paperwork for that property, at which time Shahidul threatened her with a gun,” Herrell said.

Investigators say security footage shows Monica Islam walking out of work and into her husband’s car after getting a call from him on May 2, which was the day she died.

“Her body was found shortly thereafter on Wolf Branch Road,” Herrell said.

Herrell explained how local investigators learned he was already in federal custody, saying Shahidul Islam had a federal warrant for illegal reentry into the United States. He said after they learned he fled to New York in a rental car, U.S. marshals were able to catch up with him.

Investigators say Rashedul Islam fled to Bangladesh before the arrest warrant was served for domestic violence.

Rimi Islam wants justice. She said, “I want them to get whatever they deserve because my mom didn’t deserve that.”

Deputies say the victim’s husband was out of the country at the time of the murder and don’t think he was involved.

Investigators say they still have to wait for the U.S. marshals to finish dealing with the brother-in-law’s charges before he can be extradited to Lake County and face charges locally.

