Warrant issued 4 months after Lake County woman’s murder, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said a warrant has been issued after a woman was murdered in May.

Monica Islam, 44, was found dead at the intersection of Wolf Branch Road and Scenic Hills Drive in Mount Dora on May 2.

After her death, deputies issued an arrest warrant for Shahidul Islam.

Investigators said Monica Islam had been a victim of domestic violence in December 2024, involving both her husband and his brother.

Rashedul Islam allegedly assaulted Monica and stole her jewelry and important documents related to a property dispute in Bangladesh, according to a report.

Deputies said Shahidul Islam was implicated in the same incident, reportedly threatening Monica with a gun to prevent her from contacting the authorities.

This incident was reported to the Eustis Police Department, leading to an arrest warrant for Rashedul Islam, who subsequently fled the country.

Shahidul Islam, who had previously been deported, was found to have re-entered the United States illegally.

License plate readers helped detectives track him to a residence in Sanford.

He fled to New York shortly after Monica’s murder, where he was apprehended on a federal immigration warrant on May 6.

Deputies said Shahidul has been in federal custody since his arrest and will be served the homicide warrant once his immigration status issues are resolved.

