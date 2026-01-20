Victims of Kissimmee triple homicide were visiting for Mecum Car Show, families say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The families of three men killed in what investigators called a “senseless act of violence” say the victims were visiting Central Florida for a car show when they were murdered Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:13 p.m. on Saturday inside the Indian Hill Subdivision, near Kissimmee.

The victims have been identified as Columbus, Ohio residents James Puchan, 68, and Douglas Kraft, 68, and Holland, Michigan resident Robert Kraft, 70.

Their family says they had rented an Airbnb in Kissimmee to attend the Mecum Car Show with brothers and longtime friends.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred as the victims were waiting for a new rental car after their original vehicle broke down toward the end of their trip.

Ahmad Bojeh, the suspect, has a history of mental health issues and was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity in 2022.

Court records indicate that as part of his release in 2022, Bojeh was ordered to receive “intervention services” at Park Place Behavioral Mental Health facility.

His case was transferred to Problem Solving Court, which “coordinates with judiciary, criminal justice entities, and treatment providers to address the participant’s underlying issues contributing to their criminal behavior,” according to the 9th Judicial Circuit Court website.

Channel 9 asked former Chief Judge Belvin Perry whether this transfer was appropriate, given Bojeh had previously faced an attempted murder charge.

“ Yes, it is, because that particular judge deals with all of those type of cases,” said Perry, “That judge is well qualified and highly trained.”

He added the Problem Solving Court judge will periodically review reports sent in by professionals.

Channel 9 obtained an update from Bojeh’s case manager back in 2023, about 8 months into his release from jail which stated, “Mr.Ahmad has attended his psychiatric appointments and has been compliants with taking his medications a sprescribed. He has acquired employment at McDonalds and is happy with his job. He attends his appointments with me, he is always on time and has not missed any appointments.”

Among the conditions of his release, Bojeh was ordered by the court to not own or have any access to firearms and residing at his home with his parents on Indian Point Circle.

Despite this, investigators say they recovered two firearms from his home after executing a search warrant related to Saturday’s shooting.

Investigators said they were still working to confirm if either of the firearms had been used in the killings of James Puchan, Douglas Kraft or Robert Kraft.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Christopher Blackmon commented on Bojeh’s history, stating, “I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time.”

During a presson conference, Blackmon elaborated stating deputies were familiar with Bojeh and his residence on Indian Point Circle and had been called to the home multiple times.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the victim’s family released the following statement:

“With heavy hearts we confirm the deaths of our beloved husbands, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends — Douglas Kraft of Columbus, Ohio; Robert Kraft of Holland, Michigan; and James Puchan of Galena, Ohio. They attended the Mecum Car Show in Kissimmee, Florida with brothers and longtime friends and were staying at an Airbnb. While waiting for assistance after rental car trouble and preparing to travel home, they were being observed from a distance by an unknown individual who was well-known to local law enforcement. There were no known interactions between the men and this individual prior to the event; they were then approached and senselessly murdered. This was a random, tragic act.

These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words. We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy.

We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and for the quick response efforts of local law enforcement, the detectives, the medical examiners, and the various state agencies who are assisting with this investigation. Further details will be shared by our families or official representatives when appropriate. For now, please respect our need for space and time to grieve.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group