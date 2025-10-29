Victim’s mother reacts to guilty verdict after her mother and 3 kids were killed in a crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County father faces 37 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of a grandmother and her three grandchildren.

Sabrina Hernandez reacted to 68-year-old Richard Ferguson being found guilty of manslaughter. “I’m very happy we finally have justice,” she said.

In 2023, Ferguson’s son, Rishard, crashed into a car in Poinciana, killing Hernandez’s mother, Trinidad Hernandez, and three young children, ages 1, 9 and 11.

“This is not fun for any of us. My spirit grieves that a father is locked up and a son is locked up,” Hernandez said.

While 15-year-old Rishard was behind the wheel of the car that killed the family, prosecutors charged Richard for allowing his son to take his car even though he didn’t have a driver’s license.

“I did not give my son the keys, I did not give my son permission to take off,” Richard told the court.

His attorney, Caleb Robinson, said, “I think it’s the wrong verdict it came to. I think it’s really sad for the family.”

While Sabrina and her family have justice, she realizes everyone lost. “We don’t have any enjoyment out of this. You still have to be responsible for your children and what you do. This is a lesson for other parents,” she said.

