Video shows smoke coming from car going 155 mph on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New video shows the moment state troopers pulled over a driver they say was going 95 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 4 near Longwood.

Octavius Hunt, 20, was pulled over after the speed enforcement station clocked his vehicle on the express lanes near mile marker 91 Sunday morning.

In the video, troopers ask Hunt how fast he thought he was going. When he answered “55,” they respond by saying they clocked him at 155 mph.

The video also showed smoke coming from the car’s hood. Firefighters were called to the scene.

Hunt was arrested under Florida’s new “super speeder” law, with charges of driving in excess of 50 mph over the posted speed limit and violating a street racing/stunt driving law.

State records show 64 drivers statewide have been arrested under the law, which took effect July 1.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group