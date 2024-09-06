Volunteers help pack recess kits to inspire healthy play for local children

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers in Central Florida are packed recess kits to deliver to schools in need.

The work was done in support of the nonprofit Grow Healthy Kids.

Volunteers packed the kits with soccer balls, cones, jump ropes, and more for recess.

The kits will be used to help public school students engage in physically active recess periods.

Teachers fill out an application explaining their needs, and the group gives them items to help get their kids outside and play during recess.

Recess looks different in every school, and some students don’t have access to a playground or field.

The kits allow teachers to make the most of the area they have, and they can encourage kids to imagine, create, and enjoy recess.

They have received upwards of 2,000 applications in the past and these kits will make their way across Central Florida in the coming weeks.

