Volunteers join ‘Hunger Action Day’ effort Tuesday at Second Harvest Food Bank

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volunteers from Edward Jones will distribute food at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando on Tuesday in honor of Hunger Action Day.

The event aims to raise awareness about the increasing number of people in need of food assistance.

As part of the day’s activities, Edward Jones will also donate $85,000 to the Feeding Florida network of food banks.

Hunger Action Day serves as a reminder of the growing issue of food insecurity affecting many communities.

The $85,000 donation will be distributed among various food banks within the Feeding Florida network, supporting their ongoing efforts to provide food assistance to those in need.

