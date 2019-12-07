Volunteers to help in search of missing veteran

SANFORD, Fla. - Family of the missing 73-year-old Navy veteran will soon have even more help in their search.
A group called We Are Youth is seeking help to search areas for Robert Ford. A Facebook page called Bring Robert Home has been set up for volunteers to join.
Organizers with We Are Youth said they will start the search on Monday and allow law enforcement to do their work over the weekend.
Ford went missing last week. He was last seen by his 4-year-old grandson. Ford wasn't wearing any shoes.
"He told my son to stay inside and said 'Goodbye, I'll see you later,'" said Ford's daughter, Catherine Ford.
She has called police, put posters up and searched the neighborhood. She's worried her dad may be in the woods.
Ford's daughter said police have been great and have even brought in bloodhounds from out of town which were following a trail.
"I just hope that my dad can return home for Christmas," she said. "That would be the best Christmas gift I could ask for."
Ford's daughter said her father may have undiagnosed dementia, and it's been cold at night and he's sick with a chest cold. He also has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
