20-year-old killed, one seriously injured in high-speed fiery crash

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
MARTIN COUNTY HIGH SPEED FIERY CRASH (Martin County Sheriff's Office)
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree early this morning. The vehicle subsequently burst into flames.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control while traveling at high speed. He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were too severe, and he died shortly after arrival.

A 20-year-old female passenger managed to escape the engulfed vehicle due to the efforts of a good Samaritan, who assisted her in getting out before the fire consumed the car.

The passenger was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as of this report.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash to determine further details around the case.

