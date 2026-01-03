SeaWorld Orlando reaffirms ban on certain rollator walkers over safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has reaffirmed its ban on rollator walkers with seats, citing safety concerns over their misuse.

The updated policy comes in response to ongoing safety issues associated with these particular walkers. SeaWorld officials stated that, despite warnings, misuse of rollator walkers with seats has been a persistent problem, leading to the need for a ban.

In November, a complaint was filed by a guest who expressed concerns over the policy due to medical reasons.

The woman who filed the complaint stated, “I’m bone on bone on my knee, please reconsider, there’s medical reasons,” highlighting the need for accommodations for guests with medical conditions.

The park offers free rollators without seats and wheelchairs to assist guests who require mobility aids.

