SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando reaffirms ban on certain rollator walkers over safety concerns

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld Orlando)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has reaffirmed its ban on rollator walkers with seats, citing safety concerns over their misuse.

The updated policy comes in response to ongoing safety issues associated with these particular walkers. SeaWorld officials stated that, despite warnings, misuse of rollator walkers with seats has been a persistent problem, leading to the need for a ban.

In November, a complaint was filed by a guest who expressed concerns over the policy due to medical reasons.

The woman who filed the complaint stated, “I’m bone on bone on my knee, please reconsider, there’s medical reasons,” highlighting the need for accommodations for guests with medical conditions.

The park offers free rollators without seats and wheelchairs to assist guests who require mobility aids.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read