ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash shut down part of Interstate 95 over the weekend.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 between SR-206 and SR-207 in St. Johns County.

Photos released by St. Johns County Fire Rescue show large active flames and significant debris spilled on the highway.

0 of 8 Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida Screenshot Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida Fiery I-95 crash, produce spill causes major traffic delays in Florida

A semi-truck rolled over in the crash and spilled what appears to be dozens of boxes filled with heads of lettuce.

Firefighters said a hazmat team was also called in due to a diesel fuel spill.

The crash and cleanup efforts shut down I-95 northbound for several hours, causing significant traffic delays.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group