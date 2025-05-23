Volusia County beaches prepare for Memorial Day weekend crowds

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Over the next four days, thousands of people will head to the beach for Memorial Day weekend. Volusia Beach Safety has extra lifeguards working to watch out for everyone in the water.

“We actually have more than double our staff this year from last year. We got 70 lifeguards tomorrow, 73 on Saturday and 83 on Monday,” said Capt. Stephen Canfield.

Canfield said his staff often makes the most rescues when the beaches are packed, and ocean conditions are calm.

“Just swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower. If you get caught in an undertow or a pull underneath or a rip current, try to swim parallel to the shore,” he said.

To prepare for the busy stretch and keep traffic flowing, lifeguards are adding more towers and tollbooths.

Some out-of-town visitors said they were surprised to see paid parking signs at the beach lots this year.

“It’s $20. It’s a little bit on the higher side,” said Eric Magomere, who was visiting the beaches.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” said Stephen Bjorkman.

This is the first holiday weekend the county’s new paid parking program will be in effect. It gives residents break by making all on and off beach parking and driving free as long as they’re registered through the county.

Nonresidents have the option to pay $20 per day or purchase an annual pass at $100 per year for off-beach parking or $150 per year to drive onto the beach and park.

Lots and approaches are expected to fill up fast, so Canfield said the county’s app will give that information in real time.

“If you see a long line of people at Flagler to begin with, you know there’s off sites. We’re going to be opening everything so you can go to Crawford, you can go to Third Avenue,” said Canfield.

Another good place to look for current ocean conditions besides the app is right on the back of lifeguard towers. Signs will tell you about any warnings you should be aware of.

