Volusia County breaks sea turtle nesting record with 1,518 nests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has officially broken its sea turtle nesting record, with more than three months remaining in the season.

The record-breaking nest was discovered in Daytona Beach Shores after a loggerhead sea turtle came ashore late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Fresh tracks remained visible in the sand, stretching from the ocean to the nesting site.

It became the 1,518th nest recorded in Volusia County this season. The previous record was set in 2023, when 1,516 nests were documented during the entire season.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen an uptick in sea turtle nesting in Florida,” said Nicole Weiss, Volusia County’s field manager for its Habitat Conservation Plan. “So this is happening statewide, not just here in Volusia County.”

Weiss said decades of conservation work have helped more sea turtles survive long enough to reproduce.

“Because of the timeframe it takes for sea turtles to reach that breeding stage of life, usually 20 to 30 years depending on the species, we’re seeing a lot more turtles being able to reach that reproductive age,” Weiss said.

Just feet from the record-breaking nest, tourist Kelly Scheller and her family watched sea turtle hatchlings make their way toward the ocean. They recorded the experience while remaining a safe distance away.

“It’s amazing to see it in real life,” Scheller said. “You see it on TV but never have a chance to see it in real life.”

Sea turtle nesting season continues through Oct. 31, meaning Volusia County’s record could climb significantly higher.

County leaders are reminding beachgoers to help protect nesting turtles and hatchlings by keeping beaches flat, clean and dark.

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