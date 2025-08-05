Volusia County celebrates surge in top-rated schools ahead of new year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students and educators in Volusia County are preparing to return to the classroom as the district celebrates its recent “A” rating.

Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin, Volusia County Schools have seen a significant improvement, with 28 individual schools receiving an “A” rating, up from 17 the previous year.

“I saw the potential that was there, we just needed to work together and remain focused on our vision. Very proud of where we are today,” said Dr. Carmen Balgobin, Superintendent of Volusia County Schools.

More than 55,000 students are currently enrolled in Volusia Public Schools. However, due to Florida’s school voucher program, the district expects a decrease of 1,400 students, which could lead to fewer dollars for the district.

To address potential budget shortfalls, the district is re-evaluating staff ratios and working to attract more students back to public schools.

Dr. Balgobin highlighted the district’s competitive advantage, offering a variety of services, including AICE and IB programs, foreign language academies, and dual enrollment opportunities.

Safety remains a top priority for the district, with Dr. Balgobin emphasizing that every student has a right to feel safe in their educational setting.

As the new school year approaches, Dr. Balgobin reassured parents of the district’s commitment to both the academic achievement and the safety and security of their students.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group