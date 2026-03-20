Volusia County deputy airlifted after motorcycle crash, according to FHP

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday.

Earlier this afternoon, a Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on Prevatt Road, approaching Ohio Avenue, while a VSO deputy was traveling southbound on Prevatt Road with their lights and sirens activated in an escort.

The Nissan Rogue was attempting to make a left turn onto Ohio Avenue but failed to yield the right-of-way to the deputy, resulting in a collision with the motorcycle.

The driver of the rogue an 83-year-old man from Deltona did not suffer any injuries, while the deputy had to be airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center after sustaining a broken leg and collarbone.

The crash remains under investigation.

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