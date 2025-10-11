Volusia County Floods: Residents Battle Rain, Tides, and Rising Waters

PONCE INLET, Fla. — Residents in Volusia County are facing another round of flooding this weekend as rain and tides inundate residential streets.

Flooding has increasingly affected Volusia County, prompting residents to take protective actions like stacking sandbags and evaluating damage.

Viewers of Channel Nine have helped with coverage by submitting photos and videos, such as images of the Ponce Inlet dock damaged by rough surf.

As Volusia County residents continue dealing with flooding challenges, the community stays alert in safeguarding their properties and sharing their experiences.

Channel 9 will continue providing storm coverage in local areas as new information becomes available.

