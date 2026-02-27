Lawmakers move to clarify school speed zone camera law

OCOEE, Fla. — State lawmakers are working to end the ongoing fight over school speed zone cameras across Central Florida.

Since 9 Investigates first began looking into the issue last year, both the St. Cloud and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office have suspended their camera programs. As a result, dozens of tickets have been thrown out while cases and appeals move through the courts.

In Ocoee, however, police are standing by their decision to keep cameras active and continue issuing citations. Thousands of drivers there have already received tickets from speed zone cameras.

Drivers like Erica Robinson told us the fines are hard to afford.

Attorneys argue the core issue is that the current state law is too unclear, creating confusion for cities, law enforcement, and drivers. They say the only way to quickly fix the problem is for lawmakers to step in.

Now, it appears they have.

An amendment filed to a state transportation bill would clarify that school zone speed cameras can be installed outside the physical school zone if necessary to capture a vehicle traveling through it.

The proposal also includes several changes for violators:

Vehicle registration renewals could be withheld for unpaid tickets.

Clerks could charge a 10% processing fee if a driver contests a citation.

Drivers would have 60 days, instead of 30 days to pay a fine.

A flashing beacon would be required to signal when the school zone speed limit is active.

The bill passed through committee and now moves forward in the legislative process.

Law enforcement leaders, including the Florida Police Chiefs Association, support photo enforcement, citing statistics showing improved school safety.

If passed, the law would also prevent drivers from challenging a ticket based on the location of the camera. In addition, lawmakers are proposing to allow bus arm cameras on private and charter school buses.

The debate now heads to the full legislature, where the future of school zone and bus camera enforcement in Florida will be decided.

