Bicyclist dies following traffic crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Ocala.

It happened Thursday night along SW College Road near SW 20th Court.

Investigators did not release many details about the crash; around 11:30 p.m., OPD posted on social media that both eastbound and westbound lanes of SW College Road were blocked.

Investigators re-opened the roadway about three hours later.

Check back for updates on this story.

