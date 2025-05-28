Volusia County to hand out free pool alarms to county residents

, Fla. — Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division plans to hand out free pool alarms at six local libraries to promote water safety for children and families.

Pool alarms are a significant safety device. They alert you immediately when someone approaches your pool area.

Devices are available one per household, distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 6, while supplies last at the following locations:

• Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway

• DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.

• Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

• New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

• Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

• Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle

To qualify for an alarm, the person who collects it must be a resident of Volusia County, at least 18 years old, and agree to sign a release and waiver form.

Households that got a pool alarm from Volusia County in 2024 cannot receive another alarm this time.

You can read the entire news release HERESwim lessons will also be available to assist families in signing up for free or reduced-price swim lessons at select libraries.

Swim lessons will also be available to assist families in signing up for free or reduced-price swim lessons at select libraries. lessons

For more information, contact Volusia County Community Assistance at 386-736-5955 or visit www.volusia.org/watersafety.

