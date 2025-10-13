Volusia County inmate re-arrested on drug trafficking charges minutes before release

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man was re-arrested before he could even get out of jail.

Roger Rutz was re-arrested in Volusia County after a search of his apartment revealed a large quantity of drugs.

Investigators arrested Rutz on Thursday while he was in the process of bonding out of jail.

Complaints about traffic coming from his apartment prompted authorities to obtain a warrant and conduct a search.

During the search, law enforcement discovered fentanyl, meth, heroin, crack cocaine, and various pills.

As a result, Rutz now faces possession and trafficking charges.

This time, Rutz is being held without bond.

