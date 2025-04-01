Volusia County makes Ormond Beach permanently dog friendly

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Today, the Volusia County Commission voted to permanently keep a certain area of Ormond Beach dog-friendly.

This came after the pilot program allowing dogs to be on the beach ended after the two-year trial period.

The area stretches from Rockefeller Drive and Andy Romano Park.

The commission stated they felt the pilot program was a huge success for the community.

The new dog beach will cost the county about $60,000 a year, but supporters say that the dog owners who visit will bring much more to the local economy.

