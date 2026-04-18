Volusia County to offer help with energy bills, home repairs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Community Assistance Division is set to provide hands-on support to residents seeking help with energy bills and home repairs at an upcoming outreach event.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Babe James Community Center in New Smyrna Beach.

Staff will assist with applications for the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program, a federal program that helps households with at least one member aged 60 or older cover electricity, gas, or propane costs during emergencies. Assistance may also go toward restoring service or paying utility deposits.

In addition, staff will screen applicants for various housing programs:

Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation offers up to $100,000 in zero-interest, deferred, or forgivable loans for income-eligible homeowners needing health, safety, or general home improvements.

The Wind Hazard Mitigation program provides up to $20,000 in zero-interest, deferred, or forgivable loans for installing storm protections like shutters, reinforced garage doors, and impact-resistant windows and doors.

For urgent repairs, the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation, Emergency Repair program offers up to $20,000 in zero-interest, deferred, or forgivable loans for needs such as roof work, HVAC, septic or water system repairs, and accessibility improvements like ramps or grab bars.

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