Volusia County officials clash after commissioner’s push for development moratorium

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding concerns from Volusia County residents became part of a local political fight on Tuesday.

A group gathered outside the City Island Courthouse in Daytona Beach to share stories only to be met with arguments between elected officials.

The gathering was organized by flood victims and County Council Chair Jeff Brower, but it was not advertised or backed by the county.

With the election only a week away, we asked Brower if this was a campaign event. He said no but some of his fellow council members had other opinions.

Brower pushed for a county wide development moratorium and said that item would be placed on the Nov. 19 County agenda.

According to the county’s charter, it’s up to individual cities to regulate land use. The county can only control what happens in unincorporated areas. There are two exceptions: beach regulations and environmental protection.

However, councilmember Danny Robbins argued neither of those could be applied in this situation.

“Environmental standards have nothing to do with the moratorium, they have nothing to do with the permits, they have nothing to do with the zoning,” said Robbins.

Even so, Brower hopes all cities will be on board.

“It gives us time to all get together to all get on the same side of the desk. I am asking for every city and the county to come together in a forum,” said Brower.

Daytona Beach City Commissioner Stacy Cantu said Brower has never tried to work with them before now.

“It’s very sad that you do not want to work with the city of Daytona beach,” she said to Brower during the press conference.

