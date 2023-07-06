Volusia County Schools announces free breakfast, lunch for students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools announced that it will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2023-24 school year.

These free meals are made available through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This eliminates the need for family income applications for free and reduced-price meals and ensures all students receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch each day at no charge.

Read: Body discovered in Kissimmee apartment on July 4th

All school sites within Volusia County Schools qualify to operate the CEP. Students attending Ivy Hawn Charter School, Pace Center for Girls, Richard Milburn Academy West, Richard Milburn Academy East and AMIkids will also continue to receive meals for free.

Read: Storms flip over 3 aircrafts at Kissimmee airport

According to a new release, “Directly Certified (DC) families enrolled in state assistance programs will still receive their eligibility letter for after-school care and voluntary prekindergarten benefits.”

Read: Roof partially collapses, building evacuated during Orange County apartment fire

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group