Volusia County Sheriff’s Office using new technology to respond to calls quicker

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A technology put in Volusia County deputy patrol cars a year ago has resulted in record response times. It’s called “Live 911″ and it allows deputies to hear emergency calls in real time.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said from water rescues to stabbings and everything in between, the technology is getting deputies to scenes in seconds.

Eyewitness News first told you about live 911 when the sheriff announced its launch last November. Since then, the sheriff said it’s helped deputies better protect themselves, arrest suspects faster and most importantly save, more people’s lives.

“Deputies love it because you’re getting to listen because it’s not always constant radio chatter. Sometimes there is downtown and to be able to hear that call come in and say wait a minute, I am two blocks away or I just drove by the neighborhood and saw that and can make a U-turn and get there,” said Chitwood.

Every person on patrol has the ability to set a radius based on their designated zones so they can hear the calls closest to them.

Chitwood hopes the success the technology has given his deputies will inspire departments across Volusia County to invest.

“The sheriffs office has already laid the infrastructure there. All they have to do is pay for the licensing. Because I think it is important that everybody hears what’s going on in real time,” said Chitwood.

