50 young women from Volusia County get an unforgettable experience at the track

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A group of 50 young women in Volusia County’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs got an unforgettable and hands-on experience at New Smyrna Speedway.

With the help of Northern Tool + Equipment and its Tools for the Trades program, 50 female students enrolled in CTE courses in Volusia County attended the practice day for the vintage motorcycle race Sons of Speed.

Sons of Speed Welcomes All-Female High School Students to the Track 50 female students enrolled in Career & Technical Education (CTE) courses in Volusia County attended the practice day for the vintage motorcycle race, Sons of Speed, founded by Billy Lane. (Northern Tool + Equipment/Northern Tool + Equipment)

These exceptional women met with a group of female professionals to learn about their path into trades-related careers and how those careers are in high demand.

Students got a once-in-a-lifetime experience by engaging in interactive stations, gaining hands-on experience and learning directly from industry pros just before the main race that took place at the top of the month.

“I’ve been a part of several Tools for the Trade events, and they all have been inspiring,” says Billy Lane, Sons of Speed Founder. “Having a group of young women that are passionate about the trades brought an awesome and hopeful energy to the track this weekend.”

“I’ve built a career pushing limits and defying expectations and I want to inspire the next generation to do the same,” said Jody Perewitz, World-Class Custom Painter, Land-speed Record Holder and Vintage Motorcycle Racer.

The Tools for Trades program launched to empower and educate the next generation of tradespeople and this event was an extraordinary way to activate that mission.

Perewitz continues, “Giving these young women the chance to get hands-on with the trades and motorcycle racing demonstrates that no industry is off-limits.”

