An emergency exercise will be conducted at the Daytona Beach International Airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach International Airport issued a report announcing they will test its disaster response readiness during a full-scale emergency response exercise from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires this exercise, which will test the airport’s emergency response capabilities. On the day of the exercise, residents who live or work near the airport may hear emergency vehicle sirens and see smoke. Additionally, law enforcement and fire rescue activity in the area is expected.

Digital road signs with an “Emergency Drill in Progress” message will be placed at the following intersections:

• Richard Petty Boulevard, east of the hotel entrance/exit (east of Innovation Way)

• Richard Petty Boulevard and Hagen Terrace intersection

• Richard Petty Boulevard and Corsair Drive (west of the intersection)

• Richard Petty Boulevard and Midway Avenue

The exercise will bring together multiple first responders, including federal, state and local law enforcement, fire agencies, hospitals and Volusia County EMS ambulance.

More than 225 participants and over 25 local agencies will support the drill. Over 90 volunteers from the University of Central Florida Nursing Program and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University will serve as victims.

On the morning of the exercise, emergency responders will begin staging at 7 a.m. During the exercise, the airport will be open for business as usual with no air traffic interruption.

