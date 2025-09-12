Armed robber sought in Volusia County, sheriffs say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are actively searching for Trevon L. Brown, who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday in Deltona.

There was a robbery that occurred around 6 p.m. at a business on 1290 East Normandy Boulevard, as shown on the map below.

According to reports, Brown asked for a massage, then pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the employee after it was done. He also forced the employee to make a separate electronic payment before taking off.

Trevon L. Brown Trevon L. Brown, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on September 11, 2025, in Deltona.

The suspect fled in a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Georgia tag YWW222. Authorities warn Brown is armed and dangerous.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office leads the investigation, and citizens with tips should email djsmith@volusiasheriff.gov or call 911.

The community is urged to stay alert and report any sightings of the suspect or the vehicle to authorities right away. The investigation is ongoing as deputies continue their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

