Daytona Beach wildfire 100% contained after two days of firefighting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Crews are working for a second day to try and put out a wildfire near the Mosaic neighborhood in Daytona Beach.

The fire now spans 227 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Eyewitness News was allowed back in the neighborhood when road restrictions were lifted on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Large plow lines can be seen behind homes; they’ve created a barrier to keep flames from reaching structures.

Ring doorbell footage shows flames just feet from homes in the Mosaic neighborhood. A day later, James Huftalen is thankful things didn’t get worse.

“It was terrifying to see it coming because there were clouds of smoke. I still have ash all over the place in the driveway and the garage,” said Huftalen.

Travis McGowen from the Florida Forest Service said swamp land and wind have made this a difficult fire to contain.

“We have two of our biggest tractors out here, our heavy tractors. They’re working the line,s trying to push through the swamp. Right now, the swamp is giving us some trouble because it’s still holding water and our equipment can’t stand up in it,” said McGowan.

Smoke could still be an issue for several days, but crews are confident that people and their properties are protected.

“It’s a big fire gap. So, they cleared all of it, and I’ve been talking to the guys all along, and they’ve pretty much assured me if it does, it’s not coming up here,” said Huftalen.

We asked how this fire started and were told it’s still under investigation.

