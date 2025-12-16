Deltona motorcyclist killed in crash with unlicensed teen on illegal minibike

DELTONA, Fla. — A motorcyclist in Deltona was killed in a collision with a minibike on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utah Drive and Captain Drive.

The 17-year-old minibike rider, visiting from Massachusetts, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial crash investigation indicates the minibike was southbound on Utah Drive while the Suzuki motorcycle was westbound on Captain Drive.

The minibike stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to the motorcycle, crossing into its path and causing a T-bone collision.

Both riders were ejected from their bikes, with the motorcyclist sustaining fatal injuries despite wearing a helmet.

The minibike was reported as unregistered and lacked lights, making it not street-legal.

The 17-year-old operator does not hold a driver’s license and charges are pending as the full crash investigation continues.

