Dogs will soon be permitted on almost 2 miles of well-known local beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Dogs will soon be allowed on nearly 2 miles of one of the world’s most famous beaches. County leaders approved a plan this afternoon to make Williams Boulevard to Seabreeze Boulevard dog-friendly.

The decision comes almost two years after a pilot program was launched just north of Ormond Beach, and it has split the community.

“Why would you want to interfere with God’s nature? This is for people to enjoy, walk the beach, why would you want to walk with a bunch of dogs?” said Joe Adams, who vacations in the area often.

“I have a dog myself, which I had to leave at home when we came here because he couldn’t come. I think he would like it!” said Karen Coffman, who lives in the area.

Owners must follow strict rules, such as keeping dogs on a leash and out of designated wildlife areas. They’ll also need to pick up after their pets.

Both supporters and opponents of the dog beach agree that it could be problematic.

“I understand how some people don’t want to clean up, or they bring aggressive dogs,” said Coffman.

The county estimates that operating the dog beach could cost between $8,000 and $10,000, covering signs, dog waste bag dispensers, and water bowls. An extra $2,500 per year would be required to preserve the stretch of beach.

“People just sitting there relaxing, and all of a sudden are flooded by a bunch of dogs. No, and don’t get me wrong, I love animals, but this isn’t the place for them,” said Adams.

The county approved the location this afternoon, and it will now be officially written into an ordinance. A date hasn’t been set for when it will take effect or when you’ll be able to start bringing dogs to the beach.

