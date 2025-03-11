Federal grant will make more than a dozen new Smyrna beach homes more flood-resilient

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Fifteen houses in New Smyrna Beach will either have to be demolished and rebuilt or raised up higher because they don’t meet current emergency standards.

Some of these homes began flooding during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The bulk of them are located on Sunset Drive, one house there has already been raised up higher as part of the process. Others on Peninsula and Pine Streets will have to be demolished and rebuilt. Documents from the city show that the projects are being paid for through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program, some city funds, and the homeowner.

The construction will ensure the homes meet current emergency standards.

Paul Fitzgerald’s home was raised after Hurricane Irma. He said it took about five years before any work began but he added that it was worth it.

“They just said walk out of the house, leave the pictures on the wall, books on the bookshelf. Believe it or not, we didn’t have a cracked window or a crack in the wall or anything,” said Fitzgerald.

Other neighbors who didn’t want to be photographed told Eyewitness News they are still waiting for construction on their homes as part of this project after Hurricane Irma in 2017. In the meantime, more funding is being put into the works to help with damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Eyewitness News wanted to ask the city why the process takes so long and why people impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022 may be getting help while others impacted by Hurricane Irma are still waiting. No one was available for an interview on Monday or Tuesday.

©2025 Cox Media Group