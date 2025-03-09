FHP reports a fatal crash that killed a 74-year-old woman from Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Shunz Road that killed a 74-year-old woman from Ormond Beach.

The deadly crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:30 a.m.

A Mazda and a Nissan traveled in opposite directions alongside Tomoka Farms road.

According to the report, the Mazda drifted into the Nissan’s direct path, causing a fatal impact and a collision with the Nissan’s front end.

The driver of the Mazda, the 74-year-old woman from Ormond Beach, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The report states that additional people were involved, such as the Mazda passenger and the Nissan driver.

Both survivors were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time as the crash is still under investigation with FHP.

