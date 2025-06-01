Firefighters extricate patient after severe crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Fire Department crews responded to a crash scene where an SUV had gone off the road and was about 50 yards into the woods with one person trapped inside.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Dunn Avenue, as shown on the map below.

Crews immediately stabilized the vehicle and began extrication and patient care.

Just before noon today, DBFD units responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Dunn Avenue.

Volusia County EMS took two patients to the hospital, including one who was classified as a trauma alert.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.

Currently, no additional information regarding the crash has been disclosed.

