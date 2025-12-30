Great-grandmother, who cared for teen granddaughter, is accused of attempted murder-suicide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A great-grandmother is being held in jail on no bond, accused of trying to commit a murder suicide with her great-granddaughter, who’s disabled.

69-year-old Deborah Collier looked frail and shook as she appeared before a judge. Collier’s accused of trying to kill her 13-year-old great-granddaughter and then herself, telling investigators that the stress of being a caregiver to a disabled child was too much.

According to the arrest report, Collier and her husband took care of the teen and a sibling in this Deland home.

Investigators say she wrote a suicide note and then took the teen for a ride, while giving her pills to kill her. When deputies tracked down the vehicle, they say the teen was breathing but unconscious and had white pill residue and purge all over her.

In the report, the Detective asked if Deborah’s plan was to wait for her to “go to sleep” and then “join her,” to which Deborah acknowledged “yes.” Saying, “Nobody knows what it’s like in my house.”

Collier is charged with a first-degree felony, which is punishable by life imprisonment. Collier told investigators she’s suicidal due to years of hardships and an unsupportive spouse. She said the teen is non-verbal, autistic, and unable to move on her own.

Neighbors never suspected there were issues. A resident named John told us, “She always took good care, real good care of that child.” His wife says, ”I can’t believe it. I’m in shock.”

The report states that Deborah has been the teen’s only guardian. Because of her mother’s drug use, she was born with brain damage. According to investigators, Collier was opposed to the teen moving to assisted living, saying no one would care for her like family.

Senior Resource Alliance Karla Radka says caregivers should reach out for help before a situation escalates whether it’s for shelter, transportation or healthcare.

“Some of our services are specifically targeted to grandparents raising grandchildren. And we know that the reality of being a caregiver and the reality of supporting anyone with disabilities can be an incredible task.”

Any caregiver who needs assistance should call the Elder Care Help Line at 407-514-1800.

