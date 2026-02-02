Lifesaving Narcan vending machines available in Volusia

PIERSON, Fla. — A new vending machine has been installed in Pierson, making lifesaving overdose medication more accessible.

The nonprofit Foundations to Freedom announced the machine is at Iglesia Misionaria on South Center Street.

Narcan helps reverse overdoses. This new site is one of six vending machines for Narcan located across Volusia County.

The vending machine initiative has been widely used across Volusia County since its launch. Foundations to Freedom reported that over 2,683 free Narcan cartons have been distributed through the network.

The machines provide residents with instant, free access to medication. The new Iglesia Misionaria on South Center Street supports the Pierson community by offering nearby resources, in line with the nonprofit’s goal.

