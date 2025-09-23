New Smyrna Beach police boathouse approved by city commissioners

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — City staff are celebrating after F.I.N.D. approved funding to cover half the cost of several key projects in the area.

The approved projects include designing expanded dockage on N. Causeway, constructing a boathouse for the NSB Police, and installing signs for a new no-wake zone.

The funding approval from F.I.N.D. is seen as a significant step forward for the city’s infrastructure plans. The expanded dockage on N. Causeway is expected to enhance local boating facilities, providing more space and improved access for residents and visitors.

The new boathouse for the NSB Police will support law enforcement operations on the water, potentially improving response times and safety measures in the area. The installation of signs for a new no-wake zone aims to promote safer and more environmentally friendly boating practices and reduce the impact of boat traffic on local wildlife and shorelines.

With F.I.N.D’s support, these projects are poised to bring significant improvements to the community’s waterfront infrastructure and safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group