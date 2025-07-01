One person dies in a fatal crash in Volusia County on Monday night

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday night, a man in Volusia County was hit by a car on U.S. 1, north of Burch Road and died from his injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian, a man, was walking or standing in the northbound lane of U.S. 1 when he was hit by the vehicle identified as a Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured and remained at the scene after the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the man was on the vehicle’s direct path when the collision occurred.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the medical examiner’s office is working to positively identify the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

FHP states that the tragic incident highlights the dangers pedestrians face when walking along busy roads. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

