‘Operation Last Lap’ leads to 13 arrests in child exploitation case

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — During “Operation Last Lap,” Port Orange police arrested 13 individuals as part of a proactive online investigation into child exploitation predators.

The operation wrapped up during the 2026 race week on February 24.

Investigators say that all 13 subjects were charged with various offenses related to child exploitation.

Authorities identified Trevon Latham among those arrested during the operation. He faces charges of using a computer online service to seduce, solicit, or lure a child, traveling to meet a minor, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

Aaron Khan and Marc Alper were also among those taken into custody. Khan faces the same charges as Latham.

Alper is accused of using an online computer service to seduce, solicit, or lure a child, and of traveling to meet a minor.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group