Ormond Beach Police now have AEDs to improve emergency responses

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Ormond Beach Police Department has provided its officers with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to improve emergency response capabilities.

Funded by the Volusia County Opioid Abatement Grant, the department has issued 75 AEDs to officers for cardiac emergencies and enabling quick life-saving actions.

“I’m thrilled that our officers were able to secure AEDs for each patrol car through this grant,” said Ormond Beach Deputy Mayor Lori Tolland. “As a nurse myself, I know AEDs can dramatically increase the chances of survival when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest.”

AEDs are designed for use during sudden cardiac arrest, a critical emergency where quick action can determine life or death. Placing these devices in patrol cars ensures officers are better equipped to respond promptly to such situations.

To ensure effective AED use, officers undergo annual training on their operation as part of emergency response preparation. This training is crucial for officers to confidently and correctly use the devices when needed.

Police Chief Jesse Godfrey thanked those involved in securing the AEDs, including Lieutenant John Borzner and Grants Coordinator Loretta Moisio, for their work on the grant. He also expressed appreciation to Commissioner Tolland for her advocacy in public safety.

Adding AEDs to patrol cars is a valuable public safety step for Ormond Beach, giving first responders the crucial tools they need to save lives during emergencies.

